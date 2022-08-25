TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TPVG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.68. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 100.70%.

Insider Transactions at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

