Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXK. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

EXK stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $627.68 million, a PE ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 330,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 479,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

