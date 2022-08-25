Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SkyWater Technology (SKYT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) recently:

8/16/2022 – SkyWater Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $12.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – SkyWater Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – SkyWater Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $18.00.

8/15/2022 – SkyWater Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – SkyWater Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $15.00.

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 5.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 25.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

