Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

