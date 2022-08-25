Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of LOPE opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.22.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

