1irstcoin (FST) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 1,446.5% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.79 million and approximately $8,590.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00156747 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

