AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Sets New 12-Month High at $11,540.00

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as £115.40 ($139.44) and last traded at £115.08 ($139.05), with a volume of 209844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £113.50 ($137.14).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.98) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £125 ($151.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £106.96 ($129.24).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is £108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is £101.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.28 billion and a PE ratio of -195.71.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.82%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.