Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of AT1 opened at €3.01 ($3.07) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.27. Aroundtown has a one year low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a one year high of €6.90 ($7.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.35.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

