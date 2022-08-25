Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €56.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €56.00 ($57.14) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of SHL opened at €48.70 ($49.69) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion and a PE ratio of 29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €43.20 ($44.08) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($69.04).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

