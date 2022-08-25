Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

KERN stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Akerna has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 43.50% and a negative net margin of 292.46%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akerna will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Akerna by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Akerna by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Akerna by 419.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

