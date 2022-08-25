Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $237,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 219,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Eaton by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,871 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $145.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

