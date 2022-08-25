Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,933 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

