Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 9,764.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 693,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 686,952 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

STLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

