Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Seaboard by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Seaboard by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seaboard Price Performance
Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $4,079.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,535.57 and a 52 week high of $4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
