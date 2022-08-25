Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $350,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.