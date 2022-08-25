Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $353,000 in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ME shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 3.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 3.14 and a 200 day moving average of 3.36. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12-month low of 2.12 and a 12-month high of 13.68.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by -0.04. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.