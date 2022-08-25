Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,369 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Livent were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $49,491,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 656,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 761.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 558,042 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 4,027.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 495,978 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTHM opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 2.02. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.03.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

