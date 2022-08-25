Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 406 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after buying an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,106,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $291.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.84. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

