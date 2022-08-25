Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $368,000 Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,548 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

FNB stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.