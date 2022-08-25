BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax Price Performance

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

KMX opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

