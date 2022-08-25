DINGO TOKEN Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (DINGO)

DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One DINGO TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DINGO TOKEN has a market cap of $283,417.02 and $69.00 worth of DINGO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DINGO TOKEN has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00764080 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015971 BTC.
DINGO TOKEN Coin Profile
DINGO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @dingotoken.
