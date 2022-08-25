APENFT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.05 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $164.92 million and $24.05 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APENFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077519 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.