Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $2.36 on Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00010867 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $5.30 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003799 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002358 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129184 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033609 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077519 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle (RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
