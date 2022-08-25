Nuco.cloud 1-Day Volume Tops $46,933.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $557,311.41 and approximately $46,933.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00764080 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015971 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.