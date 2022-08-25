Chimpion Price Tops $1.24 on Top Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $39.40 million and $121,722.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00005727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077519 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNANAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.