Carbon Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $245,437.73 (CO2)

Carbon (CO2) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $245,437.73 and approximately $2.56 million worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carbon has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00764080 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015971 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io.

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

