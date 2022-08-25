Carbon Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $245,437.73 (CO2)

Carbon (CO2) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $245,437.73 and approximately $2.56 million worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carbon has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00764080 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015971 BTC.
Carbon Coin Profile
Carbon’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io.
Carbon Coin Trading
