Diamond (DMD) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $11,067.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00009599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001558 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00074473 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,704,825 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

