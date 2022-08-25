LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.30

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 224.60 ($2.71) on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 223.52 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 238.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 287.95.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($142,580.96). In other news, insider Alistair Elliott purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($142,580.96). Also, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £663,230.80 ($801,390.53).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.69) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 299.67 ($3.62).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

