The York Water Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1949 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
York Water has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect York Water to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.
York Water Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of YORW opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. York Water has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.
