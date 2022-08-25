The York Water Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1949 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

York Water has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect York Water to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of YORW opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. York Water has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of York Water

About York Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YORW. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of York Water during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of York Water by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in York Water by 90.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in York Water during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in York Water by 56.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.