Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.48. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.