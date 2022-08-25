Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Equifax has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equifax to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $205.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.48. Equifax has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

