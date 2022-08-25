National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Declares $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NA opened at C$91.46 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$88.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.52.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on NA. Barclays decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.32.

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.