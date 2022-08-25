National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Declares $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.
National Bank of Canada Stock Performance
NA opened at C$91.46 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$88.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.52.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
