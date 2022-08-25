The York Water Company (YORW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 14th

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1949 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
York Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect York Water to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $627.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.47. York Water has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.
