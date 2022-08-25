LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.30

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LMP stock opened at GBX 224.60 ($2.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 287.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 238.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 223.52 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47).

In other news, insider Alistair Elliott purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($142,580.96). In related news, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($142,580.96). Also, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £663,230.80 ($801,390.53).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.69) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 299.67 ($3.62).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

