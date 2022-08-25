South32 Limited (LON:S32) Declares Dividend of $0.17

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

South32 Price Performance

Shares of LON S32 opened at GBX 252.80 ($3.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 221.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 252.83. The firm has a market cap of £11.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,408.85. South32 has a 52 week low of GBX 150.88 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.50 ($3.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

