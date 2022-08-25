Equifax Inc. (EFX) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on September 15th

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equifax to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Equifax Stock Up 0.7 %

EFX opened at $205.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Equifax has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

