Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Declares $1.28 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 1.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.
Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$123.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$172.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$118.24 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$125.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$132.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$153.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,222.21. In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,096.43. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,222.21. Insiders sold a total of 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347 over the last three months.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.