Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Declares $1.28 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 1.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$123.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$172.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$118.24 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$125.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$132.03.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8000006 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$153.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.67.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,222.21. In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,096.43. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,222.21. Insiders sold a total of 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

