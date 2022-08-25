Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) Plans $0.29 Final Dividend

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.289 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Newcrest Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Insider Transactions at Newcrest Mining

In related news, insider Jane McAloon purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$22.30 ($15.59) per share, with a total value of A$49,974.30 ($34,947.06).

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

