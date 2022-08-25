The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Plans $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.7897 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $54.23 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

