Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lookers Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Lookers stock opened at GBX 79.83 ($0.96) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £313.19 million and a P/E ratio of 507.56. Lookers has a 52-week low of GBX 53.59 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 102 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.26.

Get Lookers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Oliver Laird bought 13,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £9,874.71 ($11,931.74). In other news, insider Mark Douglas Raban bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($45,915.90). Also, insider Oliver Laird bought 13,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £9,874.71 ($11,931.74).

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.