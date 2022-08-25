abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Plans GBX 5.40 Dividend

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Performance

LON AEI opened at GBX 331 ($4.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £158.99 million and a PE ratio of 826.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 333.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 300 ($3.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).

Get abrdn Equity Income Trust alerts:

About abrdn Equity Income Trust

(Get Rating)

See Also

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.