Heartland Group Holdings Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:HGH)

Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Heartland Group Price Performance

About Heartland Group

(Get Rating)

Heartland Group Holdings Limited operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank Limited that provides various financial services in New Zealand and Australia. The company offers savings accounts, term deposits, and direct and business call accounts. It also provides home loans, business loans, term loans, revolving credit, business finance guarantee schemes, reverse mortgages, car loans, rural loans, seasonal finance products, livestock and capital livestock finance products, and farm transition loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.