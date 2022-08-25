Grafton Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 9.25 (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.11) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Grafton Group Trading Down 2.4 %

LON:GFTU opened at GBX 707 ($8.54) on Thursday. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 685 ($8.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,425 ($17.22). The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 786.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 917.60.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.