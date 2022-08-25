Mizuho Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $235.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $180.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.36 and a 200-day moving average of $185.98. The company has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $408,089.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,699,524.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $408,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,699,524.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,217. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 16.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

