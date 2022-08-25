NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
NuScale Power Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of NuScale Power
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $859,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuScale Power (SMR)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.