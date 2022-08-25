Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Medtronic updated its FY23 guidance to $5.53-5.65 EPS.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 27,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $530,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 28.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 96,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 424,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

