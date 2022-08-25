Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.88% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.28.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $180.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a PE ratio of 174.77, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,699,524.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $408,089.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,699,524.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,217. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Salesforce by 128.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Salesforce by 27.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 63.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $12,491,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

