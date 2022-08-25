BMO Capital Markets Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $120.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.96.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.68. Splunk has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

