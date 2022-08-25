Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.28.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $180.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.77, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $375,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 128.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 63.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $12,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

