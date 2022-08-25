NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $220.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.03.

NVIDIA stock opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average of $200.47. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

